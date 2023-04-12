Local Governments, Indigenous Nations, and non-profit organizations will have access to more funding from the B.C. government’s Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program.

Provincial officials said over 200 projects across B.C. have been approved for grants.

“Communities throughout B.C. have unique needs when it comes to the well-being of their residents and their economies,” said Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation. “That’s why we’re increasing our support for rural B.C., working side by side with local governments and First Nations to launch rural economic development projects that will provide good, sustainable jobs that allow people to stay in the communities they love.”

According to the B.C. Government, the City of Kimberley will receive the largest local grant. It will get $ 1 million for the Marysville Industrial Lands Service Improvement Project.

Provincial officials said up to $ 66 million is being dolled out through the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program, which is meant to promote economic diversification, clean-economy opportunities and infrastructure development.

“Community leaders across B.C. are passionate about their communities, with exciting visions for building thriving and sustainable economies, today and for generations to come,” said Roly Russell, Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Development. “It’s inspiring to see the diversity of community-led and place-based projects supported with REDIP that will help create exciting future economic opportunities. The doubling of this investment in rural communities means more of these projects can get in motion, and sooner, to better support rural economies across the province.”

You can view each of the projects and their funding amounts by clicking here.

– with Ryley McCormack, My East Kootenay Now staff