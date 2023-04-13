The Valley Youth Fiddlers are hitting the road this May, touring across the province with their production of Tanglewood.

The tour will include seven stops across BC, including Smithers, Prince George, Williams Lake, Courtney, and Vancouver.

The production is a tale about the music of place, showcasing sounds shaped by “the natural resonance of the land.”

It features music written by numerous Canadian composers with a mix of storytelling, animation, and dance.

“The Valley Youth Fiddlers are thrilled to take Tanglewood on tour and share our passion for music and storytelling with audiences across the province,” said Leslie-Jean MacMillan, Artistic Director of the Valley Youth Fiddlers.

“We’re excited to bring our community-based music and culture to a wider audience and showcase the talents of our incredible musicians.”

Shows in Smithers will happen May 5th to 7th at the Della Herman Theatre.

Tickets can be purchased on the Youth Valley Fiddlers website.