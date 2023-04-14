An air quality statement is in place for Burns Lake

According to Environment Canada, it was issued due to high dust concentrations in the air, with areas near highways and high traffic roads being affected the worst.

The statement isn’t expected to be reversed until there is precipitation, dust suppression, or a change in traffic patterns.

It’s advised that anyone with pre-existing chronic conditions like asthma, COPD, heart disease, or respiratory infections stay inside and reduce physical activity until the statement is removed.

If you experience prolonged symptoms such as eye and throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, coughing, or wheezing, contact your primary care physician.

The last statement for Burns Lake occurred on April 3rd.

More information about how to reduce your health risk can be found on the Environment Canada website.