It’s the competition of the century as 31 artists go head to head to become the Burns Lake Centennial Artist.

In celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Village of Burns Lake, the Lakes District Museum Society called for artists to participate in the event, with 21 artists entering the adult category and nine in the junior.

The list of competitors has yet to be released, but according to Museum Curator Michael Riis-Christianson, some familiar names exist.

Artists in the adult category will face off in Spirit Square this July and August in painting the scenic location with four hours to complete their work..

Judges will use that and their submission piece to determine who will receive the title of Centennial Artist and a grand prize valued at $2,000.

The winning artist will also be commissioned to create a piece for the Village, celebrating the 100 years of Burns Lake.

The winning junior artist will be announced in May, earning a $1,100 prize pack and a spot in the outdoor painting semi-finals.

“This community has produced some amazing artists over the years, many of whom have exhibited at the Lakes District Museum,” said Lyle Graham, president of the museum society.

“It’s obvious from the quality of submissions that competition for the title of Burns Lake’s centennial artist will be tight.”

Artists that were not selected will have an opportunity to compete in the semi-finals as a wild card entry.