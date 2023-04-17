Northern Health and the BC Government have acquired the lease and equipment of the PG Surgery Centre.

According to the province, day surgeries completed at the facility include plastic, orthopedics, and cataract procedures. The move is expected to reduce wait lists in our region.

The move took effect today (Monday).

“When you or someone you love requires surgery, long wait times can be stressful and disheartening,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

“That’s why we are supporting Northern Health in taking on surgical operations at the Prince George Surgery Centre where people requiring low-complexity procedures can receive care. This will also allow the University Hospital of Northern British Columbia to prioritize capacity for more complex surgeries. That means people living in the North will continue to receive the surgeries they need, when they need them.”

The process to obtain the lease and acquire the equipment included a transition plan for staff.

“I would like to thank the Prince George Surgery Centre for the service they have provided over the years,” said Colleen Nyce, chair, Northern Health board of directors.

“We appreciate their work with us to ensure a smooth transition so that the surgical services provided at the surgery centre can continue to be accessible to people in the North.”