After 40 years of dancing in Smithers, Creative Roots will be closing its doors.

Owner Amanda Dorscht took over the studio in 2012 and remembers the students she’s had over the years.

“I really enjoyed watching the students grow. I’ve had some kids that started when they were two, and now they’re in their teens and seeing how they’ve improved and enjoyed dance.”

Creative Roots opened on the second floor of the Central Park building and operated out of there until 2022, when they moved operations to their second studio on Second Avenue.

Dorscht said while this is the end of her dance teaching and business ownership career, there are things she will miss.

“I love the community, the kids, the parents involved, and it’s going to be missed. But, right now, I need to honour myself and what I’m looking forward to in the future.”

The recitals are another part of the studio she expressed would be missed.

The studio has a final recital called Road Trip, which will play at the Della Herman Theatre on May 27th.

Tickets are available at Mills Interior Stationary.