Roughly $54,000 is being awarded to support new projects in Burns Lake, Vanderhoof, and Kitamaat Village.

It’s through the Nechako-Kitimaat Development Society.

The Lakes Outdoor Recreation Society was granted $18,728. The Ootsa Lake campground is currently being expanded by 20 sites, due to increased demand. The funds will be used to install three outhouses, including one wheelchair-accessible outhouse at the expanded campsite.

Haisla Nation Council was awarded $15,000 for their Active Measures program, which spans months to increase the overall mental, physical, and emotional health and well-being of participants.

In addition, the District of Vanderhoof received $20,000 towards the installation of a washroom at the Museum/Dog Park site as well as to replace the playground equipment at Ferland Park.