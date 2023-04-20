The Public Service Alliance of Canada strike is likely to delay the opening of the new passport office in PG.

The Service Canada location at 1393 Fourth Avenue that will deliver 10-day service is slated to open on Tuesday (April 25th) but those plans are now up in the air.

The Press Secretary for Federal Minister of Families, Children, and Social Development Karina Gould stated:

“A public sector strike is currently affecting passport offices across the country, which also impacts the opening in Prince. However, once the strike is over and services resume, passport services will be available in the northern capital.”

The union represents approximately 155-thousand federal employees across Canada, including around 300 in Prince George and 1,000 in Northern BC.