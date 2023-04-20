A new principal will be taking the helm at Babine Elementary Secondary School.

SD91 announced today (Thursday), Jesse Kennedy will be replacing Deb Kohen starting August 1st.

Kennedy is moving from Vancouver Island where he’s a secondary school vice-principal and humanities teacher.

He holds a Bachelor of Education from Vancouver Island University (VIU) in elementary education and is enrolled in their Master of Educational Leadership program, set to graduate in 2024.

“Jesse believes that trusting relationships are the key to a strong school and that educators and staff should be connected to the school and broader community.” said SD91 Superintendent of Schools, Karla Mitchell.

“He is passionate about enhancing connections that support the goals of the BC education system, including the commitment to Truth and Reconciliation, Indigenous education, and honouring all aspects of diversity.”

Kennedy said he’s excited for the move and contributing to the District Strategic Plan in the next chapter of his career.