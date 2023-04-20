A Police Honours Night where one former and three current officers in the Bulkley Valley were recognized for their service to the force.

The ceremony was held last night (Wednesday).

Officers Const. Steve Bruce of the Houston RCMP and Const. Ryan Creasey, now in Penticton, were given recognition for entering a burning property to apprehend an armed man.

Const. Andrew Bachmann, who’s now stationed at the Smithers detachment, was recognised for his assistance in saving an armed suicidal woman during his time on Castlegar.

As well, Cpl. Ryan Law helped to stay with an injured suspect overnight at the bottom of a gorge while in Kelowna, until a rescue team could arrive.

“Day in and day out, police officers work hard throughout British Columbia to keep our communities, homes and roads safe by preventing crime and responding to a variety of calls for service,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

This was the first in-person honours night to be held since 2019.

In total, 45 officers were given an award of valor and 109 received an award of meritorious service

You can read the full list of award recipients here.