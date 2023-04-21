The Fraser and Nechako rivers in the PG area as well as the Bulkley and Skeena rivers from Houston, downstream to Terrace are among five areas that will soon have new tools to prepare for floods.

The Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness and the Ministry of Forests is investing $8.69 million for flood-hazard mapping by March 2024.

“Understanding the risk posed by floods is the first step in helping prevent the damage they can cause,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests. “By providing more widespread flood-hazard mapping, we are providing communities with the tools they need to properly prepare for extreme weather as we all confront the challenges of climate change.”

This investment also leverages $4.33 million in a federal funding commitment through the Flood Hazard Identification and Mapping Program with Natural Resources Canada.

The first five flood-hazard mapping areas, which include approximately 70 communities, are along:

* the Fraser and Nechako rivers in the Prince George area;

* the Bulkley and Skeena rivers from Houston to downstream of Terrace;

* Shuswap Lake and the mainstem rivers that drain into it;

* the Nicola and Coldwater rivers; and

* the Coquihalla and Fraser rivers from Yale to Mission.

Flood-plain mapping provides a detailed understanding of potential flooding, informing a variety of projects that can help reduce the impacts of flooding, as well as supporting local decisions by First Nations and local governments to establish appropriate zoning and flood construction levels.

“With climate-related events becoming more frequent and severe, it’s essential that we invest in flood-hazard mapping so people and communities can understand and reduce their flood risks,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.