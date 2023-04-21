Listen Live

Mortality rate after major surgeries substantially higher in Northern Health than rest of BC

By Will Peters
Courtesy University Hospital of Northern BC

A new report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information might be very concerning for someone about to go under the knife up north.

In-hospital deaths within 30 days of a major surgery are substantially higher here than the provincial and national averages.

Updated in December 2022, in BC the mortality rate is 1.8%. Across Canada, it is 2.0%

Northern Health’s mortality rate is well above both at 3.3%.

(Photo via Canadian Institute for Health Information)

Dawson Creek and District Hospital has the highest deaths per 100 major surgeries in the region –  5.3%.

UHNBC is second highest behind Dawson Creek with a 3.6% mortality rate.

The health authority with the next highest percentage of deaths after a major surgery in the province is Interior Health at 2.1%.

Northern Health has not yet responded to our request for comment.

For more information on the study, click here.

    In The News