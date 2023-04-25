Listen Live

Smithers Kingsmill to suit up again for Canada during Para Hockey series

By Brendan Pawliw
Adam Kingsmill. Photo supplied by Hockey Canada.

Canada’s Para Hockey Development Series Roster is looking to the Bulkley Valley to fill their need in goal.

Adam Kingsmill of Smithers was selected to the roster today (Tuesday) by Hockey Canada.

Canada will be playing a three-game series against the United States, which will run from Thursday to Sunday from the Howie Morenz Arena in Montreal, Quebec.

Kingsmill secured a silver medal with Canada during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. He picked up another silver during the 2021 World Championships in Ostrava, Czechia.

