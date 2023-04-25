Three organizations in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District are receiving provincial grants to help support tourism across BC.

Of the $50 million being sent, $918,378 will be going to the Hazelton Trail Society for their Gitanmaax Pumptrack project.

$349,563 is going to the Smithers Mountain Bike Association (SMBA) to create a Round the Mountain trail at Hudson Bay Mountain Resort, they helped secure a grant to do upgrades to their 42-year-old chair lift last summer.

$374,117 will be going to the Ride Burns Mountain Biking Association for the Boer Mountain Rehabilitation Project to improve the trails and perform necessary upgrades.

“The past three years have been incredibly difficult for people in the tourism industry,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

“Our government is proud to invest in the tourism sector to support the people who work in it and to support its sustained recovery.”

A total of $50 million is being spent on tourism infrastructure across the province, $20 million of which is being given to Science World in Vancouver.

This builds on the already allocated $15 million for creating more vibrant communities for residents and visitors.