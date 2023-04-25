Another sizeable jackpot is up for grabs.

A whopping 59 million dollars is on the line when it comes to the Lotto Max tonight (Tuesday) which includes four max million prizes.

BCLC Spokesperson, Shelley Wong spoke with Vista Radio.

“We can only imagine if you have that winning ticket where it’s 55 or a 60 million dollar jackpot – when it keeps growing, you wouldn’t know what to do with it yourself. It truly is a life-changing amount of money. I don’t even know what I would do if I won an amount like that.”

Wong added that anticipation always builds when the amount gets higher.

“Anytime there is a chance to win such a large jackpot, especially with the chance to win the max millions we see more increase in sales from our players right up until the draw time.”

The jackpot was rolled over after nobody had all seven numbers correct during Friday’s draw.

You have until 7:30 pm to purchase your ticket.