A blustery day is expected across much of the north.

According to Environment Canada in a special weather statement, areas such as Prince George, Burns Lake, Fort Saint James, and Vanderhoof could see gusty winds that reach up to 70 kilometres an hour.

Meteorologist, Armel Castellan told Vista Radio the region is slowly breaking away from the below seasonal pattern we’ve seen since February.

“We went really cold at the end of the month and again in March. We got another few cold pulses to start even April and lately, we have not been seeing the Omineca or anywhere along the Yellowhead for that matter trending above seasonal.”

He added these types of weather events, which may include thunderstorms, aren’t uncommon for this time of year.

“It does happen from time to time. I am not going to say it’s going to be weeks and weeks of thunderstorms – that’s not necessarily the case. We will have to wait until those unstable summery patterns for that,” added Castellan.

A daytime high of 13 degrees is being predicted. Places like Prince George and Vanderhoof could reach into the low or mid-20s by Saturday and Sunday.