An arrest has been made in connection with a Fort Saint James homicide dating back to February of 2022.

Yesterday (Tuesday), the North District Major Crimes Unit took Thomas Kaylan Duncan charging him with the murder of John Louie Lazarre.

The investigation was launched by police after being called to a trailer park on the 800-block of Spruce Road following a shooting.

Once on scene, police found the 36-year-old victim deceased and a 29-year-old local resident was arrested at that time.

No further details are expected to be released at this time.