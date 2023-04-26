The BC Wildfire Service is urging residents to exercise caution when burning outdoors.

According to the Northwest Fire Centre (NWFC), forecasts are calling for a drying trend this year.

These conditions dry and cure grass, which increases its flammability.

Currently, there are no open burning restrictions being enforced in the fire centre.

If you are planning to have a fire, the following precautions should be considered:

Ensure that adequate resources are on hand to control the fire and stop it from spreading;

Never burn in windy conditions. Weather conditions can change quickly, and the wind may carry embers to other combustible material and start new fires;

Create an appropriately sized fireguard around the planned fire site by clearing away twigs, grass, leaves and other combustible material, right down to the mineral soil;

Never leave a fire unattended;

Make sure that any fire is completely extinguished, and the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the area for any length of time

For up-to-date information on air quality advisories and active burning restrictions, you can visit the BC Wildfire Service website.