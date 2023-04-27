The Nurses’ Bargaining Association and the Health Employers’ Association of BC have ratified a new collective bargaining agreement.

The deal is effective April 1st, 2022 to March 31st, 2025.

61 per cent of Nurses’ Bargaining Association voted in favour of the tentative deal.

This contract applies to nurses working in acute care, community, public health, long-term care, and other settings within the province’s health care system.

The deal includes the following wage increases:

Year 1: $0.25 / hr plus 3.24 per cent, retroactive to April 1, 2022

Year 2: 6.75%, retroactive to April 1, 2023

Year 3: 2% increase, plus a potential cost-of-living adjustment (to a maximum of 3%)

Additionally, the collective agreement includes a significant wage schedule redesign providing meaningful wage gains at years 10, 15, 20, 25, 30.

“There are many incentives in this new agreement that will help retain the nurses in the system now and attract the nurses we need in the future,” says BCNU President Aman Grewal.

“For too long, nurses have been providing patient care amidst a severe nurse shortage and heavy workloads. This agreement recognizes our members’ dedication and sacrifice and includes significant investments to recruit more nurses into the profession.”

“This new agreement is an important step in strengthening B.C.’s nursing workforce now and into the future,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

“Along with investing in the new staffing model, the agreement will support the recruitment and retention of nurses and ensure that they are better supported so they can continue focusing on caring for their patients.”

The provincial government will also be providing more than $108 million in ongoing funding and additional one-time funding of $100 million to support nurses in accessing training and career-development opportunities.