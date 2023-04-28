The Provincial Government is providing $69 thousand to local arts and culture organizations to support resiliency and economic recovery.

The Bulkley Valley Museum is receiving a combined $38,236 from the Arts and Culture Resilience Supplement and Arts Infrastructure Program.

Other recipients of the Arts and Culture Resilience Supplement are:

Bulkley Valley Community Arts Council, $5,118

Smithers Art Gallery, $23,718

Lakes District Arts Council, $1,811

“The past three years have been incredibly challenging for people earning a living in the arts and culture sector,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

“This funding is intended to help bolster resiliency of organizations in the industry and make a difference in addressing rising costs, so we can provide an arts and culture sector that benefits everyone, including our visitors.”

In total, $34.5 million in funding is being distributed to 377 organizations across the province.