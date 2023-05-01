A strike by 120-thousand federal civil servants (including more than 200 in Prince George’s and nearly 1,000 in Northern BC) is over.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada stated a deal was reached with the Treasury Board overnight, with improvements to the government’s latest offer.

The union says those include a 12.6 percent pay increase over four years, a lump-sum payment, and better contract language concerning remote work.

The employees are returning to their jobs today (Monday).

However, the Press Secretary for Federal Minister of Families, Children, and Social Development Karina Gould told Vista Radio a new opening date for the Service Canada location at 1393 Fourth Avenue providing 10-day passport service in Prince George has not been determined yet.

In addition, some 35-thousand employees at the Canada Revenue Agency are still off the job, as bargaining continues.

Ottawa said the income tax filing deadline will not be extended.

That deadline is today.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire