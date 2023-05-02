A new opening date has been announced for the Service Canada location in PG, offering 10-day passport service.

A spokesperson for Federal Minister of Families, Children, and Social Development Karina Gould told Vista Radio the 4th Avenue location will open its doors on May 17th.

10-day passport service was supposed to begin on April 25th but was pushed back due to the Public Service Alliance of Canada strike.

A tentative deal was reached early Monday morning sending 120-thousand public servants back to work after a 12-day strike.

However, 35-thousand members of the Canada Revenue Agency are still without a contract.