The BC Government and the McLeod Lake Indian Band have reached a new agreement outlining how co-management and stewardship of the land and natural resources in the Nation’s territory will evolve.

“These agreements will benefit not only our present members but also the future generations, whom will inherit a more prosperous nation,” said McLeod Lake Indian Band Chief Harley Chingee.

“By working together we can make sure decisions on the land that insure all nation members can meaningfully exercise their treaty rights, while building a prosperous future for all.”

A letter of agreement and a revenue-sharing agreement were signed to guide joint work on assessing and managing the impacts of industrial development and creating a shared path forward for healing and restoring the land, while providing certainty to industry partners working with Nations in their territories.

“There are two agreements we are signing, the first, setting out our shared objective and work plans,” said Minister of Water, Land, and Resource Stewardship Nathan Cullen.

“The second, as the Chief mentioned, a revenue sharing agreement, both will guide our work going forward together as partners.”

The agreements will include: