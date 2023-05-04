E-Comm 9-1-1 and the Emergency Communications Professionals of BC reached a tentative agreement on a three-year collective agreement.

The deal was reached late last night. (Wednesday)

“This new deal modernizes our collective agreement with improvements to compensation, benefits, and support for B.C.’s first first responders who make sure there is someone there to answer the phone when you need help,” said CUPE 8911 President Donald Grant.

“More work will need to be done to stabilize staffing levels at E-Comm, but this is an important step towards making sure there is a strong and resilient emergency communications system in British Columbia.”

E-Comm Vice President Greg Conner said the proposed agreement was reached in a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect.

“The outcomes will have lasting and positive impact on our collective ability to recruit, retain and develop the people who provide essential public safety services to the people of BC,” he said.

Terms of the deal will be released upon ratification by both parties.