Police and ICBC are cracking down on speeders across the province in May.

According to ICBC, every year 80 people are killed in speed-related crashes, 12 of which are in the North Central region.

“We have put in place significant fines, automated speed enforcement and seven-day vehicle impoundment,” Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety said in a release.

“Yet police continue to catch irresponsible people driving at ridiculous speeds. It’s not just frustrating – it’s deadly. All drivers in the province need to respect other road users, including cyclists and pedestrians. Slow down.”

ICBC said reducing speed by as little as 5% can decrease risk of a fatal accident by as much as 30%.

Because of this, police are warning drivers they will be increasing enforcement this month, including the use of speed watch volunteers who will have reader boards set up all across the province.

