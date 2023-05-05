The help wanted sign is out for the BC Prosecution Service.

The organization is looking to add three more Crown Counsel members in the north.

The Prosecution Service is looking to fill up to 40 Crown Counsel positions in BC this year.

Last month, the BC government launched the Repeat Violent Offending Intervention Initiative, which will include police, prosecutors, and probation officers.

Prince George will be one of 12 dedicated hubs located across BC targeting repeat violent offenders.

Other hub locations in our region and the Cariboo will be based out of Terrace and Williams Lake.

For the Level 1 position, click here. For the Level 2 and 3 three openings, click here and here.