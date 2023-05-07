Is wrestling’s next biggest superstar here in Northern BC?

Primetime Wrestling is looking to answer that question with an open tryout on May 13th at the House of Ancestors in Prince George.

“We are taking in people to do some tryouts where they can do basically a two-hour training camp with seasoned wrestlers, Vance Nevada, and the Mauler, Stuart Brown who have trained wrestlers who have gone up into WWE and other large wrestling companies,” Davy Greenlees, President and CEO of Primetime Wrestling.

“It’ll be two hours of training in the ring so they’re going to be active and learning some of the basics on what professional wrestling is, and how to do some of the moves, and hopefully not get hurt.”

The training camp will follow Primetime Wrestling’s second set of shows at the House of Ancestors.

“Our last set of shows in March were unbelievable, we had such a great response from the community, everything from sponsors. to all the fans that came out,” Greenlees said.

“We we’re sold out both nights, we had capacity crowds, which was amazing because all of our shows are also a fundraiser.”

During their first run of shows, Primetime Wrestling raised $4,600 for the Crisis Centre in Prince George.

“May 12th and 13th are going to be action packed shows again, also fundraising for St. Vincent de Paul this time.”

Friday’s card includes:

“The Prospector” Wes Barker vs. Vance Nevada (Heavyweight Champion)

“Backstage Pass” Brayden Goss (Northwestern Champion) vs. “The Momentaker” Jordie Taylor

Saturday’s card includes

“The Mauler” vs. “Top Gun” Sean Gaston

Princess Delta Dawn vs. Kat Von Heez

Greenslees added there are very limited tickets available for both of the shows.