The Regional District of Fraser-Fort George has rescinded all evacuation orders and alerts for the Teare Creek Wildfire.

An evacuation alert was originally issued for eight properties, while an order was issued for two east of McBride on Friday, before being expanded on Saturday.

The BC Wildfire Services is reporting that as of 7:14 last night (Saturday), the fire has grown to an estimated 1,100 hectares.

They’re also reporting the fire is now classified as ‘Being Held’.

Crews are continuing to conduct mop up operations as well as Danger Tree Assessing and Falling in active fire areas.

The BC Wildfire Service is also reminding the public the Teare Creek Wildfire is still and active wildfire, and a BC Wildfire Service worksite.

McBride Mayor Gene Runtz confirmed yesterday the fire was started by a farmer burning off their field earlier in the week.