Residents in northern B-C are on the alert for wildfires, with temperatures expected to reach 30 degrees in some areas later this week.

Rain showers over the weekend helped end an evacuation order for the Teare Creek wildfire near McBride.

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting the fire is now classified as “Being Held” and is an estimated 1,100 hectares in size.

McBride Mayor Gene Runtz confirmed to MyPGNow on Saturday the blaze was started by a farmer burning off their field earlier in the week.

“That was several days before, and there was no smoke for several days at all,” Runtz said. “When the wind came up on Thursday, that is when everybody became aware there is a potential problem.”

Meantime, water levels in some parts of the Interior have started to ease.

However, about half the province remains under some sort of flood watch, advisory, or warning.

Meanwhile, in Alberta, it’s being called the worst start to the wildfire season in that province in living memory.

Hot, dry, and windy conditions late last week touched off dozens of fires.

There are now 108 burning, mostly in the central and northern regions, with 31 of those out of control.

Almost 30-thousand people have been evacuated from their homes including all seven thousand residents in Drayton Valley, southwest of Edmonton.

In the community of Fox Lake, in northern Alberta, 20 homes, the local general store, and the police station, have been destroyed by the flames.

Officials are hoping cloudy and cool weather, along with forecasted rain showers, will help bring the situation under control.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire