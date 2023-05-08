After a 3-year hiatus, the Northwest Trade Expo returned to the Smithers Civic Centre last Friday (May 7th), drawing in commuters from across northern BC.

Smithers District Chamber of Commerce Director Sheena Miller said traffic was just short of where it was in 2019.

“We had tremendous community involvement and participation from across Northern BC and beyond! Participants enjoyed the incredible entertainment, the many food vendors, the new beer gardens, wagon rides and kids’ station.”

Vendors said they had a great time networking and utilizing the outreach opportunity according to Miller.

To her, the expo, “exists to creatively showcase the best of the best in Northern BC business, products and services while providing an awesome opportunity for the public and business community to reconnect.”

She added this year’s expo revealed the contagious passion, skill, diversity, and enthusiasm northern BC locals have.

May 3rd and 4th are the dates set for the 2024 Northwest Trade Expo.