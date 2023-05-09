A 16-member Incident Management Team from the Prince George Fire Centre is Alberta bound to help with the hectic wildfire situation in that province.

Currently, there are 89 active wildfires in Alberta – many of which are in the Slave Lake, Lac La Biche, Edson, Grande Prairie and High-Level Forest Areas.

Fire Information Officer, Alex Lane told Vista Radio a couple of other resources will also be making the trek east. In addition, the federal government says the military is on standby to provide assistance.

“We’ve also sent a structure protection specialist and a number of structure protection units as well. As for our crews in the Prince George Fire Centre, we are focusing on our incidents here locally as well as preparing for potential new starts with the hot and dry weather in the forecast.”

Lane also explained what goes into sending members to neighbouring provinces.

“We do have partnership agreements with 50 of the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. We do try to help out as much as we can but there are times where we cannot.”

In BC, there are 58 active wildfires, three of which are of note in the PG Fire Centre – they are the Boundary Lake and Red Creek blazes followed by the Teare Creek wildfire near McBride.