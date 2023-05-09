The BC Environmental Assessment Office has issued a stop work order to Coastal Gas Link’s pipeline project.

It’s for an approximately 20 kilometre stretch along Section 3 near the Little Anzac River, north of Prince George.

According to the company, the majority of construction in the area was halted in order to enhance sediment and erosion control measures.

In addition, a third-party expert review has been launched to review erosion and sediment control plans.

CGL says the pipeline is 87% complete and construction is expected to be completed by the end of this year.