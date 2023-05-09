A Smoky Skies Bulletin has been issued by Environment Canada for Prince George, Stuart – Nechako, Cariboo (including Quesnel and Williams Lake), Yellowhead, McGregor, Williston, Peace and the Fort Nelson regions of BC.

These areas are being impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24-48 hours.

According to a Special Air Quality Statement, wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations.

The next bulletin update will be available on Wednesday (May 10).