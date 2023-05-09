Fire bans have been scheduled for the Bulkley Valley and Nadina fire zones starting on May 13th at noon.

The ban will prohibit category two and three fires from being burned until June 15th or until further notice.

Fires smaller than a half-metre in height and width will still be permitted, along with cooking stoves using charcoal, propane, or brickettes.

Category 2 and 3 fires include:

One to two concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide or burning stubble or grass over an area less than 0.2 hectares;

burning of one or more windrows;

burning of stubble or grass over an area greater than 0.2 hectares; and fireworks.

Anyone found in contravention of an open-burning prohibition may be issued a violation ticket for $1,150, may be required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, may be fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.