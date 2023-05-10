“I am so grateful, I am so humbled, I am very joyful and excited about this opportunity.”

That is how Furqana Kahn said she feels about being named as UNBC’s Valedictorian for the graduating class of 2023.

“The first feeling I feel is a ton of gratitude to be able to have that position,” she said. “I understand it is a huge privilege to be able to represent the grad class on that day.”

This is Khan’s second time graduating from UNBC, the first time was in 2017 with a Bachelor of Social Work degree, this time she is leaving with her Master’s.

“Throughout my time, I was presented with a whole bunch of different opportunities to be involved in the university,” she said. “My journey throughout my education at UNBC… I have been very fortunate that I was able to be involved in so many different things.”

Some of those things included working with UNBC’s Access Resource Centre, tutoring, acting as a Student Representative on the Senate and Board of Governors, and served a term on the UNBC Alumni Council.

“The one thing I have learned is there is so much more to any endeavor that you take on than what it seems up front,” she said. “When you put in a lot, you receive a lot.”

Kahn said one of her key takeaways from UNBC, and a takeaway she hopes fellow graduates have from her speech, was “outside of getting your degree, the thing you are going to carry for the rest of your life is the relationships.”

Her advice for incoming students is similar: “get to know your people, speak to alumni, speak to professors, speak to the people that are currently in your program… we are out there.”

With graduation looming, Khan said she is looking forward to doing the things she couldn’t while studying for her masters, namely spending time with family.

“My Mom and my Dad have been major supports for me, my siblings, my friends. Between doing my masters and working, there is not a lot of time you have for recreation,” she said.

“My Mom and Dad are more excited about this than I am,” she said with a laugh.

UNBC’s 2023 Spring Convocation will be held on May 26th.

For more information on Khan and her story, click here.