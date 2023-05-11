An unseasonably hot air mass is moving into Alberta and BC over the next several, which could throw a curveball into mitigating the wildfire situation in both provinces.

High temperatures are expected to be 10 to 17 degrees above normal on the weekend and into early next week.

In addition, it’s also raising some concern water levels will rise again in the southern and Interior regions of BC, as the snow melt increases.

It is also putting crews on standby for wildfires, especially in northern areas.

As of early this morning (Thursday), 46 fires are currently burning in the province – 19 of them in the PG Fire Centre, including three wildfires of note.

In Alberta, 82 fires are burning with 20 out of control.

The number of people ordered to flee their homes has declined to 18 thousand.

Dozens of firefighters from several provinces, as well as the United States, have arrived to help battle the flames.

This includes a 16-member Incident Management Team from the Prince George Fire Centre

The Canadian Armed Forces are set to become involved in the coming days. According to the Alberta government, units will deploy to the Grande Prairie, Fox Creek and Drayton Valley areas.

Lastly, Environment Canada has issued two weather alerts for P.G. and the area; a special weather statement because of the excessive heat on the way as well as a special air quality statement due to the smoky conditions causing poor air quality.