Over $6,000 raised during McHappy Day in Smithers and Terrace
News

Over $6,000 raised during McHappy Day in Smithers and Terrace

By Logan Flint
McHappy Day went well at McDonald's Smithers (Logan Flint/My Bulkley Lakes now Staff)

McHappy Day in Smithers and Terrace was a huge success.

Between the two stores, $6687.00 was raised for Ronald McDonald House of BC.

