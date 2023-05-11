- Advertisement - HomeNewsOver $6,000 raised during McHappy Day in Smithers and Terrace News Over $6,000 raised during McHappy Day in Smithers and Terrace By Logan Flint Thursday, May. 11th, 2023 FacebookTwitterReddItWhatsAppEmail McHappy Day went well at McDonald's Smithers (Logan Flint/My Bulkley Lakes now Staff) McHappy Day in Smithers and Terrace was a huge success. Between the two stores, $6687.00 was raised for Ronald McDonald House of BC. FacebookTwitterReddItWhatsAppEmail Continue ReadingAllMore News Politicians call for stand alone Mental Health and Addictions facility in the north News A taste of summer expected for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District News Hot and dry weather forecast could prove challenging in battling Alberta, BC wildfires News Most parents don’t know electrical safety rules: BC Hydro News Helicopter incident at Smithers Airport claims life of maintenance worker News “When you put in a lot, you receive a lot.” UNBC Valedictorian reflects on time at university News Online child sexual abuse, exploitation cases in BC on pace to reach record levels in 2023 News BC Wildfire Service implements area restriction order for Teare Creek wildfire near McBride Load more