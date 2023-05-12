Coastal Gas Link has halted construction work on another stretch of its pipeline project.

It’s for a 10-killometre section, just south of Houston and it’s to help implement erosion and sediment control due to the rapid spring melt, rising temperatures and high snowpack.

The action is due to a stop work order issued by the BC Environmental Assessment Office.

Earlier this week, a similar action was done along Section 3 on an approximately 20-km stretch of the project route, near the Anzac River, north of Prince George.

CGL said they are still on track to complete construction by the end of this year and is 89% complete.