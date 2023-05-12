The cast, crew, and few members of the public were at the Roi Theatre last night (Thursday) as the Smithers Chamber and Netflix put on a Smithers premiere for The Mother.

Cast members, including Jennifer Lopez, arrived in Smithers late 2021, with filming wrapping up January of 2022.

“The success of these productions has so much to do not only with the locations and the beautiful areas in and around the Bulkley Valley, but also the people that live here,” said Clint Fraser, CEO of the Northern BC Tourism Association, at last night’s event.

Unfortunately, Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill was unable to attend the event.

Director Niki Caro also sent along a message for Smithers.

“My favourite memory of being in Smithers was the snow! A legendary amount of snow for us. I’m so grateful to mother nature and to all of you.”

This isn’t the first event of its kind in Smithers as similar ones were held for the release of Disney’s Eight Below in 2008 and The Grey in 2011.

The Mother is out now on Netflix.