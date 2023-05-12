A $2.4 million investment through the Northern Healthy Communities fund (NHCF) is going towards supports that harness community and culture, improve health and safety, and increase local service capacity.

Ten projects total are receiving a portion of the funding including projects in Houston, Fort St. James and Vanderhoof.

$500 Thousand is going towards a new Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre in Houston, to allow for more and higher quality programs to be offered.

“We are thankful for this funding support to replace the aging facility in Houston with a brand-new, purpose-built friendship centre,” said Annette Morgan, executive director, Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre Society.

“The centre will better accommodate our critical programming needs, ensuring we can continue to expand our services and provide culturally relevant programs that are inclusive to all in the community.”

Near Fort St. James, $500 thousand is being allocated to expand the Clearview Landfill, which is required due to increased usage caused by Costal Gas Link.

The District of Vanderhoof is also receiving $200 thousand to build and expand recreational programs to ensure all members of the community have access to them.

“Through investments in communities that are being impacted by rapid economic development, the NHCF is supporting people as they adjust to increased activity in the region,” said Joel McKay, CEO, Northern Development Initiative Trust.

The NHCF has supported 79 projects by local governments, First Nations, and non-profit organizations across northern BC since its creation.