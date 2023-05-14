Updated: 1:00 p.m., Sunday May 14th:

The BC Wildfire Service is estimating the Stoddart Creek Wildfire has now grown to 1,231 hectares in size.

Meanwhile, the Donnie Creek Wildfire has now grown to an estimated 26,300 hectares.

The Red Creek Wildfire has been mapped at 2,947 hectares.

There are 56 active wildfires in the Province, including 21 in the Prince George Fire Centre.

Original Story:

The Peace River Regional District has issued evacuation orders for some properties northeast of Fort St. John due to a pair of wildfires in the area.

They are the Stoddart Creek Wildfire and the Red Creek Wildfire.

The Stoddart Creek Wildfire is an estimated 500 hectares in size (as of 10:00 p.m. Saturday), and was discovered just yesterday.

As of 11:26 p.m. yesterday, the Red Creek Wildfire is an estimated to be approximately 3,000 hectares in size.

A list of properties under evacuation order can be found here.

The Stoddart Creek and Red Creek Wildfires are two of four in the province, all of which are within the Prince George Fire Centre.

As of 6:45 last night. the Boundary Lake Wildfire is an estimated 6,171 hectares in size.

The BC Wildfire Service noted the increase was a result of an updated aerial track, and not a result of fire activity.

As of 2:30 p.m. yesterday, the Peace River Regional District has rescinded the Boundary Lake Evacuation Order #4.

The Donnie Creek Wildfire in the Tommy Lakes area, while not a Wildfire of Note, has prompted an evacuation order as well.

Discovered Friday afternoon, the fire has grown to an estimated 10,000 hectares in size.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire was caused by lightning.

There are 53 active wildfires within BC, 19 of which are in the Prince George Fire Centre.