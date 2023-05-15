The number of blazes in B.C’s northeast region continues to grow, leading to evacuation orders being sent out near the Stoddart Creek and Red Creek wildfires, northwest of Fort St John.

As of this morning (Monday), there are 56 active wildfires in BC, five of which are of note in the Prince George Fire Centre.

Meanwhile, in Alberta, 91 fires are burning in their forests.

Twenty-three of those are classified as out of control, while another 46 are under control.

Roughly 19 thousand people have been forced to flee their homes with 13 evacuation plans currently in place.

In addition, Environment Canada has continued its special weather statement for much of the north and interior regions of BC due to the extended dry spell.