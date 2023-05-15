Listen Live

Royal BC Museum making a stop in Smithers

By Logan Flint
The engagement session will happen at the Old Church in Smithers (Logan Flint/My Bulkley Lakes Now Staff)

The Royal BC Museum is holding a Community Engagement session at the Old Church next Tuesday (May 23rd). 

This is the first phase of sessions being held and meant to create community connections, educational programs, and inclusive, thought-provoking experiences. 

The session will also include a look into the status of the museum followed by a discussion and question and answer period. 

The Royal BC Museum explores the province’s human and natural history, along with being a place to reflect on stories of the past. 

Doors open at 6:00 pm with the Q&A expected to end by 8:00. 

You can register for the event here. 

