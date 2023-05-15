Tolko Industries announced today (Monday) two weeks of unscheduled downtime at its sawmill from Friday, May 19th until Monday, June 5th.

“Significant high log costs in BC and a lack of available economic fibre continue to impact our ability to run at a higher capacity,” says Troy Connolly, Vice President of Solid Wood. “While our goal is to ensure consistency and stability for all of our operations, the steep decline in lumber demand and upward cost pressures in the province unfortunately make this a necessary decision.”

Lakeview’s shipping and planer operations will continue to run during the downtime.

Approximately 50 employees at the sawmill will be impacted.

“This downtime affects our employees and we do not take this action lightly.” says Connolly. “We have an extremely committed workforce at Lakeview whose families and communities rely on Tolko and the BC timber industry. We will continue to support our employees during this challenging time.”

Approximately 10 million board feet of lumber will be removed from production during the shutdown.

–Files by George Henderson, My Cariboo Now