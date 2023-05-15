A Flood Watch has been issued for the Skeena watershed, including the Bulkley River.

The BC River Forecast Centre issued the statement today (May 15th) as unseasonably hot weather is expected to increase snowmelt in the region.

A Flood Watch means that river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bank level. Flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur.

Current hydrologic modelling indicates the potential for flows in rivers in the region to exceed 2-year flows by Tuesday or Wednesday (May 16-17) and may reach higher levels later in the week.

The public is being reminded to:

Stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks

Avoid recreational activities such as fishing, swimming, boating or hiking near high streamflow rivers or streams

Remember, high streamflow can easily trap strong swimmers, increasing risk of drowning

The River Forecast Centre continues to monitor the conditions and will provide updates as conditions warrant.

During a High Streamflow Advisory, conditions can change quickly. Understand the risks and get prepared by visiting www.PreparedBC/floods.