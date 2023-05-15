Updated 3:28 p.m., Monday, May 15th:

The City of Fort St. John has issued an Evacuation Alert for all properties within the City.

This is due to the Stoddart Creek Wildfire.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, fire activity and behaviour is anticipated to continue to display moderate rates of spread, vigorous ground fire and intermittent crowning into foliage.

Predominant fire growth is expected to the south and southeast, and is likely to challenge suppression efforts.

Crews are focused on strengthening containment in areas of the fire that may be challenged by an expected wind shift.

EVACUATION ALERT issued for the City of Fort St. John. Details: https://t.co/l64zTA1THe pic.twitter.com/OWkNLHInZm — City of Fort St John (@fortstjohn) May 15, 2023

Original Story:

The BC Wildfire Service says dry cold front is bringing stronger winds into the Peace Region.

According to Environment Canada, wind in the Fort St. John area is expected to pick up speed in a northerly direction, gusting up to 60 kilometres per hour.

The BC Wildfire Service says fire behaviour is expected to increase as a result of these winds, and current and forecasted weather, including dry conditions throughout the Peace Region.

As of this afternoon (Monday), there are 56 active wildfires in BC, including 22 in the Prince George Fire Centre.

There are five Wildfires of Note within the Prince George Fire Centre, including four in the Peace region.

There are two fires burning northwest of Fort St. John.

The Stoddart Creek wildfire has grown to an estimated 13,000 hectares in size as of 1:00 p.m, while the Red Creek wildfire has been mapped at 2,947 hectares.

The Donnie Creek Wildfire is an estimated 33,000 hectares in size.

There are 86 active wildfires in Alberta as well, including 25 that are out of control.