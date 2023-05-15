100 Mile Fire Rescue was on scene of an ultra-light aircraft crash earlier this morning (May 15) near the Airport.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander said they got the call at 7:46 and upon arrival, they observed a single occupant trapped underneath the plane.

Hollander added the man was able to communicate with 100 Mile Fire Rescue, and was conscious and breathing.

“The lone occupant did suffer some injuries but was in good spirits while we attended to him,” Hollander said.

“We did need our extrication equipment to access this patient who was underneath the aircraft. We were able to extricate the patient from the aircraft into BC Ambulance care at the airport.”

Hollander said RCMP were on scene very quickly and were investigating with other agencies that are required when it comes to aircraft.

He noted that 100 Mile Fire Rescue responded with a rescue truck and himself along with 4 fire firefighters.

Hollander said to his understanding the patient was airlifted to another facility.

