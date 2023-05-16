A construction project in Vanderhoof is about to get underway.

According to the province, work on a 14-kilometre stretch of Highway 16 is being resurfaced from Carmen Hill Road to the Vanderhoof Tourism and Cultural Centre.

The 8.2-million-dollar project will also see the resurfacing of a 3-kilometre section of Highway 16 east of Vanderhoof near Sunny Slope Road.

It is expected to be completed by the fall. Drivers should anticipate delays of approximately 15 minutes during the construction phase.

This is part of a series of road improvements for northern BC this summer as crews will be paving roughly 300 kilometres of highways and sideroads.

Other projects taking place include:

* Highway 97 and Fort St. John area side roads (27 kilometres, which includes partnering with the City of Fort St. John)

* Conventional asphalt resurfacing

* Highway 16 Dome Creek to Lasalle Lake Recreation Site (40 kilometres)

* Conventional asphalt resurfacing

* Highway 37 Burrage Hill to Snapper Creek Bridge (26 kilometres)

* Conventional asphalt resurfacing

* Highway 37 and 37A Bell Irving Bridge No. 1 to Bear Glacier (47 kilometres)

* Hot-in-place recycled asphalt resurfacing

* Highway 16 and McBride area side roads (60 kilometres)

* Graded aggregate sealcoat resurfacing

* Highway 16 and Skeena area side roads (28 kilometres)

* Graded aggregate sealcoat resurfacing