A new May power consumption record has been set by people trying to stay cool in the unseasonably early heat wave.

In a release, BC Hydro said last night (Monday), nearly 7,600 megawatts were consumed as air conditioners across the province clicked on.

They do not anticipate the May record being broken again this year, as temperatures are expected to dip.

A BC Hydro spokesperson could not pinpoint the exact year they started tracking power consumption records, but told Vista Radio it has been more than 20 years.

They are encouraging people to utilize cheaper ways to stay cool by: