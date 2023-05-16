Increased flow due to the unseasonable temperatures in Corya Creek has caused the Witset First Nation to temporarily shut down its water treatment plant.

Measurements conducted by crews found the creek had 369 Nephelometric Turbidity units (NTU), exceeding the rated 200 NTUs the Witset Water Plant is able to handle.

According to the First Nation, NTUs at 3:30 yesterday (Monday) afternoon was at 85 and hit the 369 level at 6:45.

Residents are being asked to conserve water as the maintenance team monitors the situation.